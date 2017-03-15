TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ed Sheeran Tix | π Day

Shawn Mendes To Star In Movie Musical

March 15, 2017 7:44 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: #mendesarmy, acting role, classic rock music, dance music, drugs, hippies, janis joplin, Jimi Hendrix, la la land, mendes army, movie musical, muscles, muscles mendes, pop music, rock & roll, rock music, se, sexy, Shawn Mendes, summer of love, The Grateful Dead, The Who

The ‘La La Land’ effect is real. It’s all about a movie musical and lucky Shawn Mendes just scored one.

Shawn will star in Ivan Reitman’s upcoming musical ‘Summer of Love’. The title apparently references the summer of 1967, when young hippies flocked to San Francisco to demonstrate their opposition to the Vietnam War. The summer is remembered musically with legendary performances from some of the biggest artists of the time, including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, and The Grateful Dead.

So will Shawn grow his curls out and be a hippie?? Will he walk around in jeans and no shirt to show off his perfectly toned torso??? We think so and we can’t wait!!

Super exciting news for the #MendesArmy

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live