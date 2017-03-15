Shawn Mendes To Star In Movie Musical

The ‘La La Land’ effect is real. It’s all about a movie musical and lucky Shawn Mendes just scored one.

Shawn will star in Ivan Reitman’s upcoming musical ‘Summer of Love’. The title apparently references the summer of 1967, when young hippies flocked to San Francisco to demonstrate their opposition to the Vietnam War. The summer is remembered musically with legendary performances from some of the biggest artists of the time, including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, and The Grateful Dead.

So will Shawn grow his curls out and be a hippie?? Will he walk around in jeans and no shirt to show off his perfectly toned torso??? We think so and we can’t wait!!

Super exciting news for the #MendesArmy