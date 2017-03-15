Ravinia 2017 Schedule Includes Pentatonix, TLC, John Legend

The Ravinia Festival, the annual summer festival in Highland Park, has announced it’s 2017 lineup.

One of the best things about Ravinia is that there’s something for everyone with various genres ranging from classical, to country, to adult contemporary and even R&B represented.

Some of the highlights this year include Willie Nelson and Family, Aretha Franklin, Common, The Beach Boys, Sheryl Crow, OneRepublic , Fritz & The Tantrums, Blondie, Garbage, Sammy Hagar, John Legend, Santana, Stevie Nicks and TLC.

Ravinia will also thrill the Lord of the Rings lovers by screening all 3 movies with scores performed live by the CSO, Chicago Children’s Choir, Chicago Chorale and the Lakeside Singers.

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will also provide an impressive accompaniment for Oscars Best Picture runner-up La La Land.

The festival kicks off June 3 and will run through Sept. 17 so grab your foldable chairs and start packing that cooler!

For more info go to http://ravinia.org.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 9th!