TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ed Sheeran Tix | π Day

President Trump Fires Back at Snoop Dogg’s Shooting Music Video

March 15, 2017 10:25 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Snoop Dogg

President Donald Trump is not here for Snoop Dogg’s antics.

The video causing all the controversy shows the rapper pulling the trigger on a toy gun that’s pointed at a clown dressed at Trump.

When he fires at “Ronald Klump” a flag with the word “bang” is released.

Trump tweeted this morning writing, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

The President isn’t the only person outraged by the video with many fans on Twitter calling Snoop out for being disrespectful.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who ran against Trump and lost, also criticized the rapper.

What do you think? Was Snoop out of line or is it just “art”?

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live