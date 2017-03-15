President Trump Fires Back at Snoop Dogg’s Shooting Music Video

President Donald Trump is not here for Snoop Dogg’s antics.

The video causing all the controversy shows the rapper pulling the trigger on a toy gun that’s pointed at a clown dressed at Trump.

When he fires at “Ronald Klump” a flag with the word “bang” is released.

Trump tweeted this morning writing, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

The President isn’t the only person outraged by the video with many fans on Twitter calling Snoop out for being disrespectful.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who ran against Trump and lost, also criticized the rapper.

What do you think? Was Snoop out of line or is it just “art”?