[Listen] Taylor Swift Is Coming Out With Her Own Streaming Service

Showbiz Shelly
Hey Swifties, if you were bummed out that Taylor Swift wasn’t on any streaming services like Spotify don’t you worry! The pop star has been approved to have her own website dedicated to streaming ALL of her music, yes ALL OF IT! Will you be subscribing?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly