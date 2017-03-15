TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ed Sheeran Tix | π Day

[Listen] Taylor Swift Is Coming Out With Her Own Streaming Service

March 15, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Hey Swifties, if you were bummed out that Taylor Swift wasn’t on any streaming services like Spotify don’t you worry! The pop star has been approved to have her own website dedicated to streaming ALL of her music, yes ALL OF IT! Will you be subscribing?

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live