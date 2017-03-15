TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ed Sheeran Tix | π Day

[Listen] Sticky Situations: iSnooping

March 15, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Sticky Situations, The J Show

Rachel was going through her boyfriend’s phone, but realized that some messages were missing. Why would this person ask when he would be home? So we call Kevin and he says he is seeing both girls, but he’s ready to break-up with “the other woman.” Will Rachel end it quick?

