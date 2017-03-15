TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ed Sheeran Tix | π Day

[Listen] Radio Perez: Demi Lovato Confirms There WILL Be An R-Rated Camp Rock

March 15, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

Demi Lovato says there WILL be an R-Rated Camp Rock coming our way. Demi claims it’ll be American Pie meets Disney aka it will be awesome! We hope this happens — fingers crossed!

 

More from Perez Hilton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live