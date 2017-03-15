Government Issues Travel Warning For Spring Breakers Planning Mexico Trips

Planning your spring break trip? Maybe cross Mexico off your list.

As teens and young adults start making spring break plans, a travel warning, originally issued on Dec. 8, 2016, remains in place.

The State Department is advising against traveling to certain areas of Mexico plagued with drug violence.

“Gun battles between rival criminal organizations or with Mexican authorities have taken place on streets and in public places during broad daylight,” the State Department said.

Several US citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robberies.

The warning is set for tourist hot stops Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Mexico City.

Not included in the warning are major tourist stops Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and Tulum. However, we still advise using caution if heading to those places and please do not HEAD out to the city by yourself without getting the ok from your guide/the hotel. Many places outside of the tourist zone are dangerous!

