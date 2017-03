Showin’ off his moves in Cubbie blue!

David Ross just posted his Dancing with the Stars promo and he’s reppin’ his Cubs jersey!

Here we go!! CATCH 😉 us on Monday March 20!! @dancingabc @lindsarnold A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

The new season of the show starts his Monday, March 20th, and I’m 100% biased on this one: David Ross has my vote!

Can’t wait to see those hips that don’t lie, as Rizzo revealed about Grandpa Rossy!!