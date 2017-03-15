CASTING NEWS: Big Brother In Chicago This Weekend

Love the show Big Brother? You could be on it!

The show is currently casting for Season 19 and there are a few ways to apply!

You can apply online (and besides the application, you’ll need to submit a pic of yourself AND a video!) Click here to start: Big Brother Online Audition

The deadline is May 5th, 2017.

BUT, if that seems like too much and you’d rather do it in-person (PLUS, you can go with a big group of your friends and make a day of it) they’ll be in town THIS Sunday, March 19th!

Just bring your I.D. and have yourself at:

IO @ THE GODFREY

127 W. Huron St.

Chicago, IL 60654

Auditions will be held from 11am – 3pm.

Which ever way you choose to apply, (online or in-person) you MUST be 21!

Plus, if you’ve never been to a casting call/audition like this before know it is not in and out. Expect to be there for a few hours!

For more info or to see the list of show requirements click here: Big Brother Casting Info

GOOD LUCK!!!