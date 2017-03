Pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, is a very serious disease, especially for infants.

It’s often spread to babies from older kids or adults who may not even know they have it.

Whooping cough is a real threat to your baby today.

To stay protected, get your baby and everyone around your baby vaccinated. Vaccination is protection. Learn more at http://www.cdc.gov/pertussis. B96 Cares!