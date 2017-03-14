They Beyhive Seems To Think Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twin Boys

Is she pregnant with boys?

Apparently, the Beyhive thinks that Beyonce’s 2008 music video might be the clue to finding out the sex of her unborn twins.

In a recent picture, Bey showed off her baby curves in a little black dress but it was the earrings fans were focusing on – the same ones she wore in the “If I Were a Boy” music video.

Fans seem to think that’s Bey’s way of giving them a little hint. I mean, why else would she wear those earrings?

Do you think there’s some validity or are fans just reading too much into it?

Beyoncé is wearing the If I Were a Boy earrings again… does this mean she's having twin boys?? pic.twitter.com/CxEgQ8wxCb — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) March 14, 2017