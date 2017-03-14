TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ed Sheeran Tix | National Napping Day

They Beyhive Seems To Think Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twin Boys

March 14, 2017 11:49 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Beyonce

Is she pregnant with boys?

Apparently, the Beyhive thinks that Beyonce’s 2008 music video might be the clue to finding out the sex of her unborn twins.

In a recent picture, Bey showed off her baby curves in a little black dress but it was the earrings fans were focusing on – the same ones she wore in the “If I Were a Boy” music video.

Fans seem to think that’s Bey’s way of giving them a little hint. I mean, why else would she wear those earrings?

Do you think there’s some validity or are fans just reading too much into it?

 

 

