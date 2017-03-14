Snoop Dogg Under Fire For Pulling Gun On Trump In Video

Snoop Dogg is getting heat for his new video where he mock assassinates a Trump impersonator in clown face makeup. He said he made the video because none is dealing with the real issue that our president is a clown.

“The ban that this motherf—er tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf—ers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf—ers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it. It’s a lot of clown sh-t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

The video is actually funny with everyone in clown face and a little kid eating ‘Snoop Loops’ for breakfast. The gun thing may have some people upset though so watch at your own discretion HERE .