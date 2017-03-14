Snoop Dogg Criticized By Marco Rubio Over ‘BADBADNOTGOOD’ Video

By Annie Reuter

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is not a fan of Snoop Dogg’s new video “BADBADNOTGOOD,” in which President Donald Trump is portrayed as a clown. In the video, the rapper shoots Trump with a gun that releases a flag that reads, “bang.”

“Snoop shouldn’t have done that,” Rubio tells TMZ. “We’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really be careful about.”

Rubio added that if the “wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.”

YouTube star Jesse Wellens directed the provocative video. Snoop, meanwhile, expressed his concern that popular rappers have dropped the ball on resisting Trump.

“The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf—-rs, they are clowns,” Snoop told Billboard. “I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f—ing clown as president…and the sh– that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

