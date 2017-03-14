“Pretty Little Liars” Airs Series Finale Promos, Promises Ultimate A.D Reveal

All the secrets, mysteries and lies have all led us here – to the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars.

The series premieres on Tuesday, April 18th and Freeform just revealed a new promo looking back at all of the show’s biggest moments.

They also tease the “ultimate reveal” which hopefully means we FINALLY crack the prettiest mystery of all – A.D’s identity.

It’s been long enough right?

I. Marlene King, the series showrunner, said the final reveal will be devastating. “Every villain has a real human story,” she explained on Twitter adding that “the best villains are relatable people. In my humble opinion.”

The second promo was more sentimental and heartfelt, pulling on our heartstrings and making us remember all the good times we had with these girls that went teens to badass adult women.

The promo titled “Saying Goodbye is So Hard” goes through each liars’ famous shhh’s and echoes what we can all relate to, the quote from Winnie the Pooh: “how lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.

And after that Vampire Diaries finale, you can say we’re a little more vulnerable!