[Pics] Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Get Matching Tattoos

March 14, 2017 9:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Angelina Jolie got THREE tattoos in Thailand to “bind” her bond with Brad Pitt. Brad also got TWO tattoos symbolizing the same meaning of strengthening their love only MONTHS before their big split. View the pic here.

