Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Play ‘The Newly Engaged Game’

March 14, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: The Bachelor

Season 21 of The Bachelor concluded last night with Nick Viall proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi.

I definitely thought (and was rooting for) Nick to end up with Rachel, which obviously wasn’t going to happen after The Bachelor said Rachel would be the next Bachelorette.

After that, I think everyone was convinced that Nick and Vanessa would end up together, something that Jimmy Kimmel picked early on!

The two stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to play ‘The Newly Engaged Game,’ and it seems like they have spent their months post-production learning one another.

Watch HERE!

