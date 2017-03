Mama June is looking a lot slimmer these days.

The 37-year-old mother of four debuted her transformation this week after an intense weight loss process that started with gastric surgery in 2015.

With the help of her trainer Kenya Cooks and a healthy eating plan, she’s hoping to drop from a size 18 to a size 4.

At her heaviest, Mama June weighted 460 pounds.

Check out her new look below:

Girl, GET IT!