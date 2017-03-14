[Listen] The Bachelor Wedding Doesn’t Sound Promising

Showbiz Shelly
The Bachelor finale was yesterday and the lucky bride-to-be is Vanessa! After the big proposal, Vanessa and Nick sat down to reflect their relationship, but Vanessa doesn’t seem to confident that they’re going to work out! Will Nick being on Dancing With The Stars stir some conflict on their relationship building?
Showbiz Shelly
