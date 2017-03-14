TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ed Sheeran Tix | National Napping Day

[Listen] The Bachelor Wedding Doesn’t Sound Promising

March 14, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

The Bachelor finale was yesterday and the lucky bride-to-be is Vanessa! After the big proposal, Vanessa and Nick sat down to reflect their relationship, but Vanessa doesn’t seem to confident that they’re going to work out! Will Nick being on Dancing With The Stars stir some conflict on their relationship building?

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live