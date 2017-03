The J Show

The sequel to the blockbuster, Oscar winning movie Avatar has delayed its release date again. The film was originally set for 2014, then 2018 and now director James Cameron says that’s not going to happen! The original film came out in 2009, almost ten years ago. They want to film ALL of the film series, yes, 2, 3, 4 AND 5…all at one time. Will we have to wait another 2 years? OR MORE?