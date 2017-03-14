Krispy Kreme Launching Line of Luxury Donuts

Goodbye glazed donuts, hello luxury donuts!

Krispy Kreme is straying from its classics by launching four new “premium” spring flavors.

Sadly, the donuts will only be sold in Japan, similar to how they only introduced the Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut in Australia.

You know American’s like nice things too right?

Anyways…

The new Brûlée Glazed Cream doughnut will be available year round while the remaining three will be “limited time” only.

The first is the Sakura doughnut, which is a pink doughnut filled with cherry paste, strawberry, raspberry and cranberry puree.

The second is the Caffe Latte Bunny doughnut, which is an Easter special until April 11.

Then there’s the match-flavored whipped cream doughnut filled with red been paste and topped with a free tea glaze and edible powder. That will be sold until May 30.

UH… we NEED these donuts and at 280 yen ($2.50 USD) we could actually afford to splurge a bit.