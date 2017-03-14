Hanson Is Bringing MMMBop to Chicago!

MMMBop, ba duba dop.

At least I think that’s what they sang almost 20 years ago anyway.

I’m obviously referring to the band Hanson, who defined your childhood with their hit MMMBop.

The trio is going on a world tour in honor of their 25th anniversary as a band and Chicago has made the list!

“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” Taylor Hanson said about the Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour.

“This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year,” said brother Isaac Hanson.

And not only will we get a tour, we’re also getting a greatest hits album titled Middle of Everywhere — The Greatest Hits and a Christmas album called Ooh Christmas.

The boys will be in Chicago on October 7th at the House of Blues so get ready to relive the good ole’ 90s!

Tix go on sale March 18th!