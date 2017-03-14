Hanson Is Bringing MMMBop to Chicago!

- June 1 – Cologne GERMANY – Gloria
- June 2 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS – Paradiso
- June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo
- June 5 – Paris, France – La Cigale
- June 7 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
- June 9 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
- June 10 – London, England – Shepards Bush Empire
- September 12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
- September 13 – Austin, TX – Emos East
- September 15 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
- September 16 – Nashville, TN – Wildhorse Saloon
- September 17 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
- September 19 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
- September 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
- September 22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
- September 23 – Norfolk, VA – Norva
- September 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
- September 26 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
- September 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
- September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
- September 30 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
- October 1 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
- October 2 – Montreal, QC CANADA – Corona
- October 4 – Toronto, ON CANADA – Danford Music Hall
- October 6 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
- October 7 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
- October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
- October 10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
- October 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
- October 12 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre
- October 14 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
- October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot
- October 17 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune
- October 18 – Vancouver, BC CANADA – Vogue Theatre
- October 19 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
- October 21 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
- October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan
- October 24 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
- October 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
- October 27 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues
MMMBop, ba duba dop.
At least I think that’s what they sang almost 20 years ago anyway.
I’m obviously referring to the band Hanson, who defined your childhood with their hit MMMBop.
The trio is going on a world tour in honor of their 25th anniversary as a band and Chicago has made the list!
“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” Taylor Hanson said about the Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour.
“This year is not only about the two decades of music, it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year,” said brother Isaac Hanson.
And not only will we get a tour, we’re also getting a greatest hits album titled Middle of Everywhere — The Greatest Hits and a Christmas album called Ooh Christmas.
The boys will be in Chicago on October 7th at the House of Blues so get ready to relive the good ole’ 90s!
Tix go on sale March 18th!