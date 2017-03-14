GET THE LIST: Best Sledding Hills In Chicago & Burbs

This is typical Chicago. We ‘Spring ahead’ our clocks over the weekend then, after the most mild winter ever, we get a snowstorm. Embrace it…have fun in it…go sledding in it…especially is your school was closed today!!

Here’s a list of great sledding hills in the Chicagoland area. Please add your fave spot to sled in the comments and we might add it to this list below.

Soldier Field hill

Mount trashmore in Evanston..3 huuuge hills!

Fritz’s up on Foxlake- Youu sled down onto the lake and it’s connected to a bar restaurant

Four lakes in Lisle right off if Rte 53 and south of 63rd st. Huge Hill!

Des Plaines on Mannheim

Centennial Park in Highland Park. Take the Edens all the way to Half Day Rd (Rt. 22) exit East and first left off the Exit and go all the way to the end past a Residential Area, Baseball Field and Adj. to Skating Rink.

87th & Western. Dan Ryan Woods

Caldwell Woods at Devon & Milwaukee

Blackhawk Hill in Bensenville

Palmisano Park in Bridgeport, Chicago

Barrie Park in Oak Park. This one actually has stairs to get back to the top of the hill.

Techny Prarie Park in Northbrook

Flick Park in Glenview

Rotary Hill in Naperville

Caboose Park in Lake Villa. This spot actually has a toboggan chute!

Eldridge Park in Elmhurts, bonus, the hill is lit up!

Veteran Acres in Crystal Lake! Gotta be a thrill seeker though! Sledding down a steep hill, then flying off an 8 foot drop on to the half frozen lake.