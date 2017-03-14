Get Ready – Lollapalooza Tickets Go On Sale Soon

As we gaze outside at the snow, we can’t help but feel happy to know that pretty soon, music festival season will be upon us!

More specifically, the best music festival in Chicago – Lollapalooza.

If you’re looking to go this year, tickets go on sale this Tuesday, March 21 at 10am CST!

And yes, even though we’re not celebrating the 25th anniversary again this year, the festival will still be a full 4 days!

It's almost time! 4-Day Tickets for #Lolla 2017 go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, March 21st! https://t.co/hjVAnE14Zx pic.twitter.com/4n7hNsUz7o — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 14, 2017

Here’s a rumored lineup from Reddit of who might be performing this year.

Let us know who you want to see!