Florida Georgia Line Announce Collaboration With The Chainsmokers!

We already know it: this is going to be EPIC.

The Chainsmokers just posted the photo seen below, which was then shared by Florida Georgia Line, announcing a collaboration between the two duos!

Surprise surprise. New music coming soon with @thechainsmokers #LastDayAlive A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Florida Georgia Line have had some awesome collaborations in their career like Nelly and the Backstreet Boys (both of which will be joining them at Wrigley Field this summer!), so we aren’t ‘Surprise Surprise’ by this at all–we’re LOVING it!

The Chainsmokers will be taking on the Allstate Arena on Saturday, April 29th!