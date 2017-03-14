TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Ed Sheeran Tix | National Napping Day

Florida Georgia Line Announce Collaboration With The Chainsmokers!

March 14, 2017
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers

We already know it: this is going to be EPIC.

The Chainsmokers just posted the photo seen below, which was then shared by Florida Georgia Line, announcing a collaboration between the two duos!

Surprise surprise. New music coming soon with @thechainsmokers #LastDayAlive

A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on

Florida Georgia Line have had some awesome collaborations in their career like Nelly and the Backstreet Boys (both of which will be joining them at Wrigley Field this summer!), so we aren’t ‘Surprise Surprise’ by this at all–we’re LOVING it!

The Chainsmokers will be taking on the Allstate Arena on Saturday, April 29th!

