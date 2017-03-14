Chad Michael Murray & Wife Welcome Daughter!

Chad Michael Murray is a father for the second time!

The former One Tree Hill actor and his wife, Sarah Roemer, welcomed their second child together.

Murray posted the good news on Instagram, writing a sweet message to his “new little girl.”

“Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want,” he captioned a photo of his daughter’s tiny hand gripping onto his finger. “I’m already yours and I’ll never let you go. I’ve now two incredible women in my life. My son and I are two lucky guys.”

Murray and Roemer welcomed a baby boy back in 2015 but have not revealed his name.

They met while filming the TV series Chosen.

Congrats!