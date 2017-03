CBS has confirmed “Young Sheldon” will be a ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff! The show will follow a 9-year-old version of the genius character as he attends high school in east Texas.

Iain Armitage, who is currently appearing in HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” will star as 9-year-old Sheldon. Jim Parsons will narrate the series as the adult Sheldon.

The half-hour comedy will air in the fall.