Anthony Rizzo Got Naked & Delivered Motivational Speeches Before World Series Games

When you’re down 3-1 in the World Series, you shouldn’t be afraid to pull out any stops that will lead your team to victory.

Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci has a new book coming out called The Cubs Way: The Zen of Building the Best Team in Baseball and Breaking the Curse that chronicles the 2016 Cubs and gave an interesting tidbit about Anthony Rizzo’s motivational tactics.

An hour before Game 5, Rizzo had broken out his pregame inspirational and comedic presentation, quoting motivational lines from movies with no clothes on. The Cubs won, so Rizzo did it before Game 6, too. They won again, so he did it before Game 7 as well.

Continue reading HERE.