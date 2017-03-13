TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

There Was a “Jersey Shore” Reunion This Weekend

March 13, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Jersey Shore

Cabs, I mean, Uber’s are here!

The Jersey Shore cast members reunited this weekend to celebrate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s 30th birthday!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino all attended the party at Beatique in New York City.

The former co-stard were joined by Farley’s husband, Roger Mathews, Cortese’s fiancé, Christopher Buckner and Giancola’s podcast cohost Clare Galterio/

Not in attendance was Sammi’s on-again-off-again ex Ronnie Ortiz, who is rumored to be dating Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika.

Check out all the pics below – it totally feels like we just time-travelled back to 2009 doesn’t it?

Meatballs 🍝 @snooki

A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on

Happy birthday @sammisweetheart !!!!!

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

These two @rogermathewsnj @vinnyguadagnino

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

🖤🍾

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live