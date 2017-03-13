There Was a “Jersey Shore” Reunion This Weekend

Cabs, I mean, Uber’s are here!
The Jersey Shore cast members reunited this weekend to celebrate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s 30th birthday!
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino all attended the party at Beatique in New York City.
The former co-stard were joined by Farley’s husband, Roger Mathews, Cortese’s fiancé, Christopher Buckner and Giancola’s podcast cohost Clare Galterio/
Not in attendance was Sammi’s on-again-off-again ex Ronnie Ortiz, who is rumored to be dating Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika.
Check out all the pics below – it totally feels like we just time-travelled back to 2009 doesn’t it?