Pitbull Shares Album Sampler ft. Jennifer Lopez Collaboration

By Hayden Wright

Pitbull shrugged off his Climate Change delays in an interview with Radio.com, but anticipation is mounting: Mr. Worldwide dropped an album sampler on Facebook that prepares fans for the vivid material on his next studio album. Climate Change includes another caliente collaboration with Jennifer Lopez called—if you can believe it!—”Sexy Body.” The pair have made hits like “On the Floor” and “Dance Again” before, so get ready for another entry for your J.L0-Pitbull playlist.

Related: Pitbull on ‘Climate Change’ Delays: ‘I Don’t Worry About Deadlines’

The sampler includes collaborations with Kiesza, Flo Rida, Robin Thicke, Ty Dolla Sign and more. Climate Change drops this Friday and sounds well worth the wait; check out Pitbull’s tasting menu here: