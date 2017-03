So if you follow Mike Posner on Instagram you’ve been seeing all the odd posts with he and Blackbear and their neon green hair right?

If not, check it out:

Good way to get everyone talking right?

Well the 2 have been working on an album together under the name “Mansionz” and we finally have a release date for their creation!

Be on the look out for it on March 24th (next Friday)!

Check out the post from Mike sharing the news: