[Listen] Criss Angel Gets Hospitalized During His Vegas Show

March 13, 2017 8:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Criss Angel performed his popular upside down straight jacket stunt when he suddenly blacked out! He was then lowed and sent straight to the hospital. Audience members of his Mind Freak Live show at Luxor got full refunds. However, like a true performer he was back at it the next day and completed the stunt successful! Woo, he scared us for a second. Will this get more people to see his show?

