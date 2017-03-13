TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

JLO and A-Rod Make it Social Media Official

March 13, 2017 12:50 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: a-rod, Alex Rodriguez, Bahamas, Casper Smart, dating, Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, jlo, JLO dating A-Rod, Miami, pics

Drake who? EXACTLY!

Jennifer Lopez is rumored to have take her long time friendship with Alex Rodiguez!

The 2 hopped a plane to Miami this past weekend and the cruised out to the Bahamas.

Could be casual right? See the pics here: JLO & A-Rod in the Bahamas 

Before you make your decision you NEED to see this!

JLO instagramed a pic of her an A-Rod cuddling in what appears to be in bed!

She quickly deleted it, but of course nothing is ever gone forever on the internet. See the pic here: JLO in Bed with A-Rod

Do you think these 2 are the real deal?

I’m just glad to hear she’s officially done with Casper! I heard he was sniffin around again! Boy bye.

