TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

Ed Sheeran Joins ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

March 13, 2017 9:44 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: acting, d.b.weiss, dance music, david being, Ed Sheeran, fantasy drama, game of thrones, HBO, new album divide, pop music, sexy, tv star

March 2017 may be the biggest month of Ed Sheeran’s life so far. His new album ‘÷ ‘ was released at the top of the charts and broke so many streaming and downloading records.  Now it’s announced he will be making a guest appearance on the next season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

Show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed:

“For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said. His statement was confirmed by an HBO spokeswoman, though no further details about Sheeran’s role were available.

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live