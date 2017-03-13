Ed Sheeran Joins ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

March 2017 may be the biggest month of Ed Sheeran’s life so far. His new album ‘÷ ‘ was released at the top of the charts and broke so many streaming and downloading records. Now it’s announced he will be making a guest appearance on the next season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

Show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed:

“For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” Benioff said. His statement was confirmed by an HBO spokeswoman, though no further details about Sheeran’s role were available.