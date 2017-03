YES!!

Set your DVR’s now because The Chainsmokers are going to be the musical guest on SNL on April 8th!

Louis C.K is the host!

The Chainsmokers always bring a surprise guest! So who do you think will join them? Halsey? Daya? Phoebe Ryan?

Can’t wait!

