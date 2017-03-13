Frank Ocean Teases Drake Collaboration?

By Amanda Wicks

After releasing his brand new single “Chanel” over the weekend, Frank Ocean looks like he’s teasing fans about more new music. And that could involve a collaboration with Drake.

The rapper posted a shirtless photo on his Tumblr account. Standing in a bathroom, Ocean looked straight into the camera while crossing his fingers. But it’s what he wrote that has fans wondering if the two are going to work together. “cuz the 6 has the aux cable,” Ocean shared.

“The 6” is what Drake calls Toronto, and considering Ocean’s post came shortly around the time Drake posted an update about his forthcoming playlist project More Life, some believe it’s a tease about a possible collaboration between the two. But it also could refer to the iPhone 6 Ocean has in his hand since the iPhone 7 no longer has a headphone jack.

With More Life arriving on March 18th, it’s only a matter of days to find out which is the case.