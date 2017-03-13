Donald Trump is a Clown in Snoop Dogg’s Crazy ‘BADBADNOTGOOD’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Snoop Dogg’s video for “BADBADNOTGOOD” touches the third rail on issues like police brutality and the Donald Trump presidency. Its high-concept approach casts the president, law enforcement and complacent Americans clowns going about their day. Snoop booked YouTube star Jesse Wellens to direct the provocative video.

“The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf—ers, they are clowns,” Snoop told Billboard.

The rapper found a home for many political ideas on one video; In the interview, he expressed dismay with the state of the union.

“The [travel] ban that this motherf—er tried to put up; him winning the presidency,” Snoop said. “Police being able to kill motherf–kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf—ers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it. It’s a lot of clown sh– going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

Snoop expressed concern that popular rappers have dropped the ball on resisting Trump.

“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f—ing clown as president,” he said. “…and the sh– that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

The new clip features actor Michael Rapaport, host of the I Am Rapaport podcast, in full clown regalia.

Watch the explicit video for “BADBADNOTGOOD” on Radio.com.