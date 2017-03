Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be a dad!

The Sun reports that the soccer star is set to father “twin baby boys” by a surrogate mother in the US.

A source says the twins are said to be due very soon. He will reportedly fly the twins to a mansion on the outskirts of Madrid when they are born.

Ronaldo is rumored to have had his first son, Cristiano Jr., via surrogacy back in 2010.

No word on who the surrogate mother is.

He is currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.