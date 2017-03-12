What Are You Doing This Week? Wanna Be An Extra On Chicago PD?

Are you busy this week? Have some days off??? Maybe unemployed? Make use of your time by being an extra on a Chicago PD episode. It’s a paid job and no experience is necessary. You just fill out the form and submit a few pictures (doesn’t have to be professional pics). Regular Joes needed! Check out Tail Sticks Casting HERE and see what they are looking for below.

This is what they are looking for:

Chicago PD Episode 420 will film from

Monday, March 13th – Thursday, March 23rd

*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change

Here is a extras breakdown of what is filming the first episode on Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on our FACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.

AVAILABLE ROLES:

*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.

*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).

SUBMISSION TITLE: “TUTOR CENTER”

FILMS: Tuesday, March 14th; films NEAR the Old Irving Park neighborhood 60641; Potential very early morning start time (~6AM Unofficial)

ROLES: ‘High School Students’: Seeking young Males/Females, Ages: 17-23 (to look younger), any ethnicity, to play high school seniors for exterior tutoring center scene.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8.

SUBMISSION TITLE: “TOWNIE”

FILMS: Tuesday, March 14th; films NEAR the Old Irving Park neighborhood 60641; Potential very early morning start time (~6AM Unofficial)

ROLES: ‘Pedestrians w/ Auto or Liquor Store/Bar Patrons’: Various scenes: seeking Males/Females, Ages: 20’s-60s, any ethnicity for exterior and interior scenes: 1.) PEDS w/ AUTO: middle class types; no red or white vehicles. 2.) LIQUOR STORE/DIVE BAR PATRONS: Liquor Store types can be anyone. Bar patrons and bartender should have a VFW type of feel.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *If booked with auto = +$35 Auto Bump

SUBMISSION TITLE: “MIND TRICKS”

FILMS: Wednesday, March 15th; films on stage at Cinespace 60608; Potential early morning start time.

ROLES: ‘Police Station Staff/Civilians/Lawyers/Perps’: M/F, Ages: 18-older, any ethnicity for interior police station scenes. Police types (detective/undercover/Tact/crime lab, etc) should be clean-cut and physically fit. Lawyer types should submit photos in their best business attire options. Perps & Civilian types can be anyone!

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8.

SUBMISSION TITLE: “THE SLAMMER”

FILMS: Thursday, March 16th; films on stage at Cinespace Studios 60608; Potential early morning start time

ROLES: ‘Prison Inmates & Family Visitors for Prison Photo Shoot’: Seeking Males for Prisoners & Males/Females for Family Visitors, Ages: 20’s-60s, any ethnicity, to be inmates/family for a staged prison photo shoot only. Applicants selected for prisoners may require a wardrobe fitting prior to the Thursday photo shoot. Please list all absolute conflicts between 3/13-3/16 in your submission.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *If fit before film date = +$25 Fitting Bump

SUBMISSION TITLE: “COOPERATION”

FILMS: Friday, March 17th; films in the Lakeview neighborhood 60657; Applicants must have full day and evening to film – as this date will conclude with night scenes.

ROLES: ‘Pedestrians (some w/ auto) & Diner Patrons/Staff’: Seeking Males/Females, Ages: 18-late 60s, any ethnicity, to potentially work multiple scenes: exterior neighborhood scenes, int/ext diner scenes, exterior night crime scene, etc. All applicants must be okay working exterior scenes at some point throughout the day/evening.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8.

SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:

SUBMIT AN EMAIL:

If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit the following in an email to TAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the corresponding submission title in the Subject Line (example: “TOWNIE” and/or “COOPERATION” – if submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line), etc.:

**ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (No sunglasses or hats)

LEGAL NAME (for payroll):

EMAIL:

PHONE:

ZIP:

AGE:

HEIGHT:

WEIGHT:

FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:

MALES: JACKET/T-SHIRT/NECK/SLEEVE/WAIST/INSEAM/SHOE:

TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of all tattoo(s)

CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Attach a photo

BARTENDER/SERVER EXPERIENCE?: *Attach describe experience

AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 3/13-3/23

ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?:

PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT YOUR PHOTO SUBMISSIONS ARE AT LEAST A FULL BODY AND A HEADSHOT PHOTO, UP AGAINST A PLAIN WALL (NO DISTRACTIONS) AND WELL LIT.

PLEASE DRESS IN APPROPRIATE ATTIRE FOR THE ROLE YOU ARE SUBMITTING FOR.

THESE SHOULD NOT BE PROFESSIONAL, RETOUCHED PHOTOS.

PHOTOS TAKEN ON A CELL PHONE ARE FINE, AS LONG AS THEY MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS AND ARE NOT BLURRY.