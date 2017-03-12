TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

WATCH : Justin Bieber’s Harsh Words for A Fan

March 12, 2017 1:21 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
So there’s a lot that can be said regarding “respecting” a celebrity…

You SHOULD respect their space, what they’re doing (like eating) and ALWAYS ask for photos or autographs – not just invade their space. That being said, Justin Bieber’s reaction to a young fan is breaks my heart. Watch the video and we’ll chat after…

Right before, he said “Look at your respect level” (which isn’t on this particular version)…but did you hear the last thing he said? “You make me sick”.

OK- so in my PERSONAL opinion, I stand behind all the respect stuff I said up above, but the Biebs needs to understand that without his fans he would be nothing. Being upset and setting boundaries is obviously necessary with his crazy fandom – but that last line was just plain mean.

What do you think?

Here is the extended video of Justin and his fan : Justin’s Harsh Words for a Fan

