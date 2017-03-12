TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Will This #1 Duo Be Touring Together Soon?

Do you remember Zayn cancelled a tour last year because of anxiety? H’s used to touring his his 1D boys and hitting the road solo can be a big change. Well, now he says he would love to tour with Taylor Swift! How amazing would THAT show be?!?!?! They could perform ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ live together and Zayn would have a friend there to help with anxiety. This could work!! Their track is #1 in Chicago again this week. See the complete list of songs below.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future
19. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
18. Scared To Be Lonley – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
17. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
16. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
15. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry & Skip Marley
14. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 & Kendrick Lamar
13. Million Reasons – Lady gaga
12. Stay – Alessia Cara & Zedd
11. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey
10. Bad Things – MGK & Camilia Cabello
9. Down – Marion Hill
8. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
7. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul
6. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
5. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk
4. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
3. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
2. Shape Of You
- I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift