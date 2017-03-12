TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Will This #1 Duo Be Touring Together Soon?

March 12, 2017 9:46 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: #giuseppexzayn, anxiety issues, b96 top 20 countdown, bestie, dance music, ed shearan, EDM, going on tour, hip hop music, i don't wanna live forever, live music, most popular songs in chicago, One Direction, pop music, rap music, rock music, sexy, shape of you, Taylor Swift, zayn

Do you remember Zayn cancelled a tour last year because of anxiety? H’s used to touring his his 1D boys and hitting the road solo can be a big change. Well, now he says he would love to tour with Taylor Swift! How amazing would THAT show be?!?!?!  They could perform ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ live together and Zayn would have a friend there to help with anxiety. This could work!! Their track is #1 in Chicago again this week. See the complete list of songs below.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future

19. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

18. Scared To Be Lonley – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

17. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

16. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

15. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry & Skip Marley

14. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 & Kendrick Lamar

13. Million Reasons – Lady gaga

12. Stay – Alessia Cara & Zedd

11. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey

10. Bad Things – MGK & Camilia Cabello

9. Down – Marion Hill

8. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

7. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

6. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

5. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk

4. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

3. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

2. Shape Of You

  1. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

 

