Who doesn’t love Elmo from Sesame Street ?! BUT, have you ever asked yourself who Elmo loves?

Apparently, it’s Adele! LOL!

Don’t believe me? Check out his tweets:

And it didn’t just stop there! Elmo was on a news channel in Melbourne and had this message for her:

Are you gushing like me? Well apparently Adele was too because she met up with him!!

The hashtag #Adelmo kills me! LOL!

Adele is officially the coolest person EVER!