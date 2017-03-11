Daylight Savings is TONIGHT! Don’t forget!

With all the excitement of St. Patty’s Day celebrating don’t forget TONIGHT we change the clocks!

Tonight at 2 am (which is technically early Sunday morning / March 12) we’ll push our clocks forward one hour to mark the start of daylight saving time.

Sound confusing?

Member in elementary school how they use to say “fall behind, spring ahead”? – THAT was what they were talking about lol

So “spring ahead” one hour tonight.

If losing an hour of sleep will really mess with you, sleep specialists say go to bed 15 minutes early every day this week and you’ll be all caught up and back on schedule within the week.

Most cellphones update on their own – so if you set your alarms on that you’ll be good. But if you’re old school and set an actual alarm clock – best fix it before you go to sleep OR fix it in your car now so you don’t start the week off late!

Pass it on :p