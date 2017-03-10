Will There Be a “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Revival?

Today we’re celebrating Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s 20th birthday.

The show first aired on March 10, 1997 on The WB and ran for seven seasons, ending in 2003.

Obviously, the only question on everyone’s mind is if the series will be getting a spinoff/revival, since nostalgic TV revivals seem to be the trend lately.

There’s no concrete answer but if Eliza Dushku has anything to say then it’s definitely not happening.

Dushku, who played Faith on the series, would not want to bring the show back because the original is still good enough.

“Let’s leave it alone. This show still plays and works for people,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “In the finale, the power was turned over to every girl in the world, to become slayers. That’s the revival we need and we’re already seeing today.”

As for the other actors, they might have different opinions.