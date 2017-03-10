WATCH: It’s Time To Say Goodbye to “The Vampire Diaries” Tonight

The last episode of The Vampire Diaries is upon us.

Tonight, we’ll all sit down in front of our TV’s to watch the two-hour season finale of TVD.

Right at 7pm, The CW will air The Vampire Diaries: Forever Yours, which is a look back at the show’s eight seasons including interviews with past and present cast members.

They’ll show behind-the-scenes footage from the final season and special moments before going into the sendoff episode titled “I Was Feeling Epic.”

Here’s a promo of tonight’s episode, which features a special appearance from Nina Dobrev, who returns as Elena Gilbert.

Show writer Julie Plec talked with Variety and revealed the episode would be an “emotional experience.”

“Seeing where these characters grew up, how these characters grew up, and what they grew into and what their future is going to be, I think it’s an emotional experience,” she said.

Plec also revealed that many things from previous seasons would be celebrated and referenced including Klaus and Caroline’s relationship.

“All I can say is…look, here’s the thing. There’s a lot of battling and warring in the shipping fandom over Caroline’s future and who she’s meant to be with,” she said. “All we wanted to do was basically say, look, this was a relationship that was important to us too, so we’re not going to ignore it.”

“We are fans of the show of the too, as writers, and we want to see each character and each relationship come to its proper end, however we want to define that,” Julie said. “And we thought long and hard about these decisions. We feel, as fans, we enjoy how it ends and we hope other people can see that too.”

Saying goodbye will definitely be hard for an audience who has been under the show’s spell for the past 8 years.

But I guess all good things must come to an end and we hope they deliver.