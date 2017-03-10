Starbucks Is Getting Ready For Spring With Limited Edition Pastel Cups

We’re trading Starbucks’ red cups for the first-ever spring cups!

The adorable new cups come in three colors – pastel blue, yellow and green.

Starbucks said they introduced the cups because “after the gray days of winter, there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime.”

Not to mention they are cute and will definitely allow us to up our Instagram game!

The cups will be available March 16th for a limited time and will either feature seasonal drawings or a minimalist design for your doodling pleasure.