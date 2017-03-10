TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

Starbucks Is Getting Ready For Spring With Limited Edition Pastel Cups

March 10, 2017 10:44 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Starbucks

We’re trading Starbucks’ red cups for the first-ever spring cups!

The adorable new cups come in three colors – pastel blue, yellow and green.

Starbucks said they introduced the cups because “after the gray days of winter, there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime.”

Not to mention they are cute and will definitely allow us to up our Instagram game!

The cups will be available March 16th for a limited time and will either feature seasonal drawings or a minimalist design for your doodling pleasure.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live