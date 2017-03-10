Sriracha Flavored Jolly Ranchers Might Be Making a Sizzle This Summer

This is not okay.

The days of candy coming in simple flavors like strawberry, apple and orange are long gone.

The latest candy flavor being introduced to the market is… are you ready for it…. sweet and spicy Jolly Rancher Hotties.

Let’s break that down.

According to Candy Hunting, the new mixed Jolly Rancher’s will be available this summer.

The flavors will be: Watermelon Cayenne, Blue Raspberry Sriracha, Cherry Habanero and Green Apple Ginger.

Seriously…. SRIRACHA CANDY? Who is the mad men behind these flavors?