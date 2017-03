Singer Ciara was involved in a car accident in LA this morning.

According to TMZ and witnesses, Ciara was making a left turn when she was hit on her passenger side by another SUV.

The pregnant singer was walking around but was seen “clutching her chest and shoulder.”

We're told Ciara was clutching her chest and shoulder — but was walking around and … https://t.co/i8ijqY7deJ pic.twitter.com/YaLy5PphpK — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2017

Neither driver was seriously injured.

Ciara is in her third trimester of pregnancy.