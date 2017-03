Alliance Bakery also offers Chance's hat cookie option to benefit CPS. The 3 is fondant. Shortbread cookie @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/rn1zBwJkFn — Randi Belisomo (@RandiBelisomo) March 10, 2017

Not gonna lie. These look delicious.

May have to toss a dozen into my head over the weekend and won’t think twice cause it supports Chicago Public Schools. The bakery is Alliance Bakery in Wicker Park. Check out the full story here.