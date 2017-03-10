TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

[Listen] Showbiz Smackdown: Elesha From NW Indiana

March 10, 2017 7:15 AM
Elesha had been trying to play for years! Here’s her lucky shot!

Andy Grammer and his wife Aijia are expecting a baby girl.  What was the name of Grammer’s B96 hit from his second album, Magazine or Novels?

 

