TRENDING NOW:  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Day Without a Woman | Chance the Rapper

[Listen] #PettyWap: Alex Gets Caught Confessing His Dilemma With The J Show. Did SHE Call Up?

March 10, 2017 7:30 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

Alex tells us that he really can’t stay with her because he can’t handle her new look. He loves long hair and now she has a pixie cut! Well, Melissa heard this on the radio and told us she WAS the girl, we get them to confront each other. Will he break up with her?

A listener wrote to J Niice on instagram and needs EPIC help. He wants to break-up with this girl he’s been dating for a month because she cut her hair! What’s the pettiest reason you broke up with someone?

 

More from J Niice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live